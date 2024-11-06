National Politics

AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Alaska

Former President Donald Trump won Alaska and its three electoral votes on Wednesday, adding to his lead in the Electoral College
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Former President Donald Trump won Alaska and its three electoral votes on Wednesday, adding to his lead in the Electoral College. Trump continues a decadeslong trend of Republicans carrying the state in the presidential race. When discussing Alaska, he has often cited his role while president in the passage of a 2017 tax law that called for oil and gas leasing in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Trump endorsed in Alaska's other high-profile race this election cycle, backing Republican Nick Begich for U.S. House. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 4:59 p.m. EST.

