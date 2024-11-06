Breaking: Flipped back: Trump recaptures Georgia four years after losing the battleground state
AP Race Call: Democrat Zoe Lofgren wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 18th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. Lofgren easily defeated Republican Peter Hernandez, who also ran against her for the congressional seat in 2022. The longtime incumbent was first elected to the U.S. House in 1994. Lofgren is a senior member on the House Judiciary Committee and previously served as a member on the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The district, which includes most of San Jose, is a solidly blue area. The Associated Press declared Lofgren the winner at 12:34 a.m. EST.

