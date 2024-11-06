AP Race Call: Democrat Yassamin Ansari wins election to U.S. House in Arizona's 3rd Congressional District

Democrat Yassamin Ansari won election to a U.S. House seat representing Arizona on Tuesday. The daughter of Iranian immigrants and former vice mayor of Phoenix campaigned on a platform of progressive policies, promising to protect democracy and reproductive rights. She defeated Republican Jeff Zink in the race for the 3rd District seat that covers most of Phoenix. Ansari narrowly won the Democratic primary, defeating her opponent by 39 votes in a race that triggered an automatic recount. The Associated Press declared Ansari the winner at 10:05 p.m. EST.