National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Vicente Gonzalez wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 34th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago

Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Wednesday. For the second election cycle in a row, he defeated Republican Mayra Flores, who had won a special election in 2022 to become Texas' first Republican Latina in Congress. Later that year, the two incumbents faced off in the South Texas district after Gonzalez switched to run in the redrawn 34th Congressional District, which became more favorable to Democrats following the 2020 census. The Associated Press declared Gonzalez the winner at 1:11 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Nellie Pou wins election to U.S. House in New Jersey's 9th...19m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Tammy Baldwin wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Wisconsin23m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Sara Jacobs wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 51st...1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Evan Vucci/AP

Live updates: What are Trump’s plans for a second administration?30m ago
Developers ask ‘What’ll Ya Have?’ The Varsity hungers for student housing
Bradley’s Buzz: Is UGA winning despite Carson Beck or because of him?