Breaking: Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who charged Trump, is elected to a second term
National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Valerie Foushee wins reelection to U.S. House in North Carolina's 4th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Valerie Foushee won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing North Carolina on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago

Democratic Rep. Valerie Foushee won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing North Carolina on Tuesday. Foushee was elected to a second term, defeating Republican Eric Blankenburg and a Libertarian candidate in the 4th Congressional District, which includes the overwhelmingly Democratic communities of Chapel Hill and Durham. In 2023, she succeeded veteran Rep. David Price, who had been on the congressional ballot continuously from 1986 through 2020. Foushee is a former police department administrator who served on a local school board, a county commission and in the General Assembly. She serves on House transportation and science committees. The Associated Press declared Foushee the winner at 8:23 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Robin Kelly wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 2nd...5m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Joe Wilson wins reelection to U.S. House in South Carolina's 2nd...6m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Tim Burchett wins reelection to U.S. House in Tennessee's 2nd...8m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring