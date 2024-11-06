Breaking: Flipped back: Trump recaptures Georgia four years after losing the battleground state
National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Thomas Suozzi wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 3rd Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago

Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Wednesday. Suozzi, who had represented this Long Island district for three terms before stepping down to challenge Gov. Kathy Hochul in 2022, returned to his old seat this year in a special election after Republican Rep. George Santos was expelled from Congress. Suozzi defeated Michael LePetri, a former state assemblyman. The district covers the northern half of Nassau County and a small piece of Queens. The Associated Press declared Suozzi the winner at 1:07 a.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Rosa DeLauro wins reelection to U.S. House in Connecticut's 3rd...13m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Suzan DelBene wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington's 1st...16m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Adam Smith wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington's 9th...16m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring