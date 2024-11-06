AP Race Call: Democrat Terri Sewell wins reelection to U.S. House in Alabama's 7th Congressional District

Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago

Democratic Rep. Terri Sewell won election to a U.S. House seat representing Alabama on Tuesday. Sewell was reelected to Alabama’s 7th Congressional District. She defeated Republican Robin Litaker. Sewell was first elected in 2010. During her time in Congress, Sewell has advocated for legislation to update and strengthen the Voting Rights Act. She was the first Black woman elected to Congress from Alabama. The 7th District includes the cities of Birmingham and Selma and rural counties in western Alabama. The Associated Press declared Sewell the winner at 10:24 p.m. EST.

