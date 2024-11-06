Breaking: Flipped back: Trump recaptures Georgia four years after losing the battleground state
AP Race Call: Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez wins reelection to U.S. House in New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New Mexico on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Democratic Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New Mexico on Wednesday. Leger Fernández has spent much of her tenure pressuring the Biden administration and federal land managers to follow through with wildfire recovery in communities devastated by a pair of botched prescribed burns that resulted in the largest wildfire in the state's recorded history. She also has advocated for fully funding the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Disaster Relief Fund. Leger Fernández defeated Republican former state lawmaker Sharon Clahchischilliage, who is Navajo, for the 3rd District seat representing northern New Mexico. The Associated Press declared Leger Fernandez the winner at 12:05 a.m. EST.

