National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Tammy Baldwin wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Wisconsin

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin won reelection to a third term representing Wisconsin on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin won reelection to a third term representing Wisconsin on Wednesday. Baldwin's win was key for Democrats in their hopes to maintain majority control of the Senate. She defeated Republican millionaire businessman Eric Hovde, who was making his second run for Senate, having previously lost in the 2012 Republican primary. Baldwin argued that Hovde was disconnected from Wisconsin, given that he owns a multimillion-dollar estate in California. She also hammered Hovde over his prior opposition to abortion rights. Baldwin was first elected to the Senate in 2012. The Associated Press declared Baldwin the winner at 1:42 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

The Latest: Harris calls President-elect Trump to congratulate him on win5m ago
The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Nellie Pou wins election to U.S. House in New Jersey's 9th...14m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Vicente Gonzalez wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 34th...50m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Sara Jacobs wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 51st...1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Evan Vucci/AP

Live updates: What are Trump’s plans for a second administration?26m ago
Developers ask ‘What’ll Ya Have?’ The Varsity hungers for student housing
Bradley’s Buzz: Is UGA winning despite Carson Beck or because of him?