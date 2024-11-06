Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
AP Race Call: Democrat Sylvia Garcia wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 29th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Sylvia Garcia won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago

Democratic Rep. Sylvia Garcia won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. Garcia won her fourth term in the Houston district. One of the first two Latinas to serve in Congress from Texas, the attorney was selected as one of the House impeachment managers in the first attempt to remove Donald Trump from office. She has advocated granting citizenship to migrants who were illegally brought into the United States as children. She serves on the Financial Services Committee and is the whip for the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. The Associated Press declared Garcia the winner at 11:19 p.m. EST.

