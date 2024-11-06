Breaking: Flipped back: Trump recaptures Georgia four years after losing the battleground state
AP Race Call: Democrat Sydney Kamlager-Dove wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 37th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Democratic Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. She defeated challenger Juan Rey, a train mechanic with L.A. Metro who ran without party affiliation. Kamlager-Dove was elected to Congress in 2022, replacing Karen Bass, who successfully ran for mayor of Los Angeles. The district is highly diverse and includes neighborhoods west and southwest of downtown Los Angeles. The Associated Press declared Kim the winner at 12:06 a.m. EST.

