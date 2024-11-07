National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Susie Lee wins reelection to U.S. House in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Susie Lee won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Nevada on Thursday
By The Associated Press
Democratic Rep. Susie Lee won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Nevada on Thursday. Lee first won this Clark County seat in 2018, succeeding Democrat Jacky Rosen. The district picked up more Democratic voters after redistricting but remains a target for Republicans. The district covers a large part of Spring Valley along with rural areas. This year, Lee defeated Republican Drew Johnson, a conservative policy analyst and a senior fellow at the National Center for Public Policy Research. The Associated Press declared Lee the winner at 3:46 p.m. EST.

