Breaking: Republicans win U.S. Senate control
National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Stephen Lynch wins reelection to U.S. House in Massachusetts' 8th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Stephen Lynch won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Massachusetts on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Democratic Rep. Stephen Lynch won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Massachusetts on Tuesday. Lynch brushed back an effort by Republican Robert Burke to unseat him. Lynch has represented the state's 8th Congressional District, including parts of Boston, since he was sworn in to Congress in October 2001 following the death of Democratic Rep. Joseph Moakley. The former ironworker is a member of the Financial Services Committee and serves as the top Democrat on the Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology and Inclusion and is a member of the Subcommittee on Capital Markets. The Associated Press declared Lynch the winner at 11:09 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Chris Deluzio wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 17th...2m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Richard Neal wins reelection to U.S. House in Massachusetts' 1st...2m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Zach Nunn wins reelection to U.S. House in Iowa's 3rd...3m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring