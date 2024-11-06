Breaking: Flipped back: Trump recaptures Georgia four years after losing the battleground state
National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Shri Thanedar wins reelection to U.S. House in Michigan's 13th Congressional District

Democrat Shri Thanedar won election to a U.S. House seat representing Michigan on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago

Democrat Shri Thanedar won election to a U.S. House seat representing Michigan on Wednesday. The victory secures Thanedar another two years as the representative for most of Detroit, where he was first elected in 2022. Thanedar, a former state representative and immigrant from India, currently serves on the Homeland Security and Small Business committees. He defeated Republican Martell Bivings. Thanedar's reelection means that Detroit, which is nearly 80% Black, will once again lack Black representation in Congress. Prior to Thanedar's 2022 election, the city had been represented in Congress by at least one Black member since the 1950s. The Associated Press declared Thanedar the winner at 1:25 a.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Rosa DeLauro wins reelection to U.S. House in Connecticut's 3rd...20m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Suzan DelBene wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington's 1st...23m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Adam Smith wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington's 9th...23m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring