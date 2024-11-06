Breaking: The Latest: Trump wins North Carolina and GOP wins Senate control
National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Shomari Figures wins election to U.S. House in Alabama's 2nd Congressional District

Democrat Shomari Figures won election to a U.S. House seat representing Alabama on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Brad Sherman wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 32nd...4m ago
AP Race Call: Kamala Harris wins the 2nd Congressional District in Nebraska and one...5m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Bryan Steil wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 1st...7m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring