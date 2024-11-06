Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Seth Magaziner wins reelection to U.S. House in Rhode Island's 2nd Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Seth Magaziner won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Rhode Island on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Democratic Rep. Seth Magaziner won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Rhode Island on Tuesday. Magaziner, who in 2022 won the seat vacated by longtime U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin, defeated Republican Steve Corvi. Before becoming a congressman, Magaziner was the state's treasurer since 2015. He is the son of Ira Magaziner, a former policy adviser to President Bill Clinton. Magaziner has vowed to protect Social Security and Medicare and has worked to reduce prescription drug costs and protect and expand the Affordable Care Act. He also worked to pass what he has described as common sense gun legislation. The Associated Press declared Magaziner the winner at 11:00 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Melanie Stansbury wins reelection to U.S. House in New Mexico's...2m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Nancy Pelosi wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 11th...3m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Scott Peters wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 50th...3m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring