Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Scott Peters wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 50th Congressional District

Democrat Scott Peters won election to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
3 minutes ago

Democrat Scott Peters won election to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. He defeated Republican retired Navy technician Peter J. Bono in the strongly Democratic 50th District in San Diego County. Peters serves on the House Energy and Commerce and Budget committees. He cosponsored a bill, enacted by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in October, intended to boost domestic microchip manufacturing. Peters, a lawyer, came to the House in 2013. His priorities include addressing cross-border sewage, military affairs and the economy. The Associated Press declared Peters the winner at 12:03 a.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Alaska on Election Day
The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Melanie Stansbury wins reelection to U.S. House in New Mexico's...2m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Nancy Pelosi wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 11th...3m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Tom Emmer wins reelection to U.S. House in Minnesota's 6th...5m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring