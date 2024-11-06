Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
AP Race Call: Democrat Sarah McBride wins election to U.S. House in Delaware's 1st Congressional District

Democrat Sarah McBride won election to a U.S. House seat representing Delaware on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
59 minutes ago

Democrat Sarah McBride won election to a U.S. House seat representing Delaware on Tuesday. With her victory over Republican John Whalen III, McBride is poised to become the first openly transgender person to serve in Congress. She was elected to the Delaware state Senate in 2020. McBride has built a national profile as an LGBTQ+ advocate and raised more than $3 million dollars in campaign contributions, most from out of the state. Whalen, a home builder and retired state trooper, was making his first bid for public office. The Associated Press declared McBride the winner at 9:43 p.m. EST.

