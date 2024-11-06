Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
AP Race Call: Democrat Sarah Elfreth wins election to U.S. House in Maryland's 3rd Congressional District

Democrat Sarah Elfreth won election to a U.S. House seat representing Maryland on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago

Democrat Sarah Elfreth won election to a U.S. House seat representing Maryland on Tuesday. She defeated Republican Robert Steinberger. Elfreth won a seat that is open due to the retirement of Democratic Rep. John Sarbanes to represent Maryland's 3rd Congressional District, which includes Howard County between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., as well as parts of Anne Arundel and Carroll counties. Elfreth has served as a state senator, representing the district that includes the state capital, Annapolis, near the Chesapeake Bay. During the campaign, Elfreth won endorsements from the state’s teachers union and environmental groups. The Associated Press declared Elfreth the winner at 10:19 p.m. EST.

