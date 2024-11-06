National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Sara Jacobs wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 51st Congressional District

Democrat Sara Jacobs won election to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
57 minutes ago

Democrat Sara Jacobs won election to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. Jacobs defeated Republican Bill Wells in the heavily Democratic 51st District in San Diego County. She serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Jacobs came to Congress in 2021. She calls climate change one of the biggest threats facing humanity. She is the granddaughter of Qualcomm founder Irwin M. Jacobs. The Associated Press declared Jacobs the winner at 12:55 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Tammy Baldwin wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Wisconsin10m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Vicente Gonzalez wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 34th...41m ago
AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Michigan58m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Evan Vucci/AP

Live updates: What are Trump’s plans for a second administration?17m ago
Developers ask ‘What’ll Ya Have?’ The Varsity hungers for student housing
Bradley’s Buzz: Is UGA winning despite Carson Beck or because of him?