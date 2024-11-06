Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
AP Race Call: Democrat Sanford Bishop wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia's 2nd Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Georgia on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago

Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Georgia on Tuesday. Bishop, 77, is Georgia's senior member of Congress. He was first elected in 1992 to Georgia's 2nd District, which covers the state's rural southwest corner, the city of Albany, and portions of Columbus and Macon. He defeated Wayne Johnson, an official in the U.S. Education Department during the Donald Trump administration. As Georgia's only Democratic congressional delegate outside metro Atlanta, Bishop has spent three decades cultivating a moderate reputation. He serves on the House Appropriations and Agriculture committees. The Associated Press declared Bishop the winner at 10:13 p.m. EST.

