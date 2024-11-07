National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Sam Liccardo wins election to U.S. House in California's 16th Congressional District

Democrat Sam Liccardo won election to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
7 minutes ago

Democrat Sam Liccardo won election to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. He defeated state Assemblymember Evan Low, another Democrat, in the highly competitive race. Liccardo served as San Jose mayor and council member for 16 years before winning his congressional seat. Liccardo will succeed Democratic Rep. Anna Eshoo, who decided to not seek reelection, in the heavily Democratic 16th District. The district includes the southern half of the San Francisco Peninsula and part of San Jose. The Associated Press declared Liccardo the winner at 7:57 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Eugene Vindman wins election to U.S. House in Virginia's 7th...1h ago
AP Race Call: Republican Jen Kiggans wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia's 2nd...2h ago
AP Race Call: Republican Jeff Crank wins election to U.S. House in Colorado's 5th...2h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Evan Vucci/AP

Live updates: What are Trump’s plans for a second administration?
Developers ask ‘What’ll Ya Have?’ The Varsity hungers for student housing
Bradley’s Buzz: Is UGA winning despite Carson Beck or because of him?