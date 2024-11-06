National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Salud Carbajal wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 24th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Salud Carbajal won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Democratic Rep. Salud Carbajal won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. Carabajal, who previously served on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, was first elected to the House in 2017. His district covers parts of California's central coast, including the cities of Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo. Carbajal served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve for eight years. He defeated Republican Thomas Cole. The Associated Press declared Carbajal the winner at 3:14 a.m. EST.

