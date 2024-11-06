Breaking: Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who charged Trump, is elected to a second term
AP Race Call: Democrat Robin Kelly wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 2nd Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Robin Kelly won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Illinois on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago

Democratic Rep. Robin Kelly won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Illinois on Tuesday. Kelly, who has ben in office for over a decade, has been a vocal supporter of gun reforms and community policing. She first won the district in 2013 in a special election to replace then-U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., who later pleaded guilty to misspending campaign funds. The strongly Democratic Chicago-area district includes neighborhoods on the city's South Side, suburbs and other communities along the border Illinois shares with Indiana. The Associated Press declared Kelly the winner at 8:59 p.m. EST.

