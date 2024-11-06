AP Race Call: Democrat Robert Garcia wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 42nd Congressional District

Breaking: Flipped back: Trump recaptures Georgia four years after losing the battleground state
Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. Garcia defeated John Briscoe, a Republican and former school board trustee. It will be Garcia's second term in Congress after he previously served as mayor of the city of Long Beach. The 42nd Congressional District is reliably Democratic and includes Long Beach and other Los Angeles County communities. Garcia has been a long-time supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris. The Associated Press declared Garcia the winner at 12:48 a.m. EST.

