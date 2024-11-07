National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Raul Ruiz wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 25th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Raul Ruiz won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago

Democratic Rep. Raul Ruiz won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. Ruiz was first elected to the House in 2012 when he defeated Republican incumbent Mary Bono. His district encompasses all of Imperial County and parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties, including the cities of Indio, Coachella, Calexico, Hemet and Needles. A physician, Ruiz worked in the emergency department at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, California. He defeated Republican Ian Weeks. The Associated Press declared Ruiz the winner at 10:29 p.m. EST.

