AP Race Call: Democrat Pete Aguilar wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 33rd Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. Aguilar, 45, has held the seat since 2015. He previously served as mayor of Redlands, California, and sat on the city council. He resides in Redlands with his wife and their two sons. Aguilar chairs the House Democratic Caucus. His district encompasses a part of southwestern San Bernardino County. Aguilar defeated Republican Tom Herman. The Associated Press declared Aguilar the winner at 3:38 a.m. EST.

