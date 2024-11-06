Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Paul Tonko wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 20th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Paul Tonko won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
50 minutes ago

Democratic Rep. Paul Tonko won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Tuesday. Tonko was first elected to Congress in 2008. He had previously served for more than two decades in the state Assembly before resigning to head the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. The former engineer serves on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. His current upstate New York district includes Albany, Schenectady and Saratoga Springs. He has built a reputation over the years for tirelessly showing up for community events around his district. The Associated Press declared Tonko the winner at 9:55 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Republican Paul Gosar wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 9th...5m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Gary Palmer wins reelection to U.S. House in Alabama's 6th...5m ago
AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Kansas6m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring