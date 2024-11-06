AP Race Call: Democrat Pat Ryan wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 18th Congressional District

Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
Democratic Rep. Pat Ryan won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Tuesday. Ryan was first elected to Congress in a special election to replace Democrat Antonio Delgado, who resigned to serve as lieutenant governor under Gov. Kathy Hochul. He won a full term representing part of New York’s Hudson Valley in 2022. The district includes the northernmost reaches of the New York City metro area and was carried by Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. The Associated Press declared Ryan the winner at 10:34 p.m. EST.

