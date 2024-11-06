Breaking: Flipped back: Trump recaptures Georgia four years after losing the battleground state
National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Nanette Barragan wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 44th Congressional District

Democrat Nanette Diaz Barragan won election to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Democrat Nanette Diaz Barragan won election to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. She defeated Republican Roger Groh in the heavily Democratic 44th District that cuts through parts of Los Angeles and Long Beach and includes the Port of Los Angeles. She chairs the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. She was elected to the U.S. House in November 2016, becoming the first Latina represent the district. She is the daughter of immigrant parents from Mexico. Her interests include immigration reform and the environment. The Associated Press declared Diaz Barragan the winner at 12:11 a.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Republican Tom McClintock wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 5th...5m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Rosa DeLauro wins reelection to U.S. House in Connecticut's 3rd...21m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Suzan DelBene wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington's 1st...24m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring