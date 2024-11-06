Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Melanie Stansbury wins reelection to U.S. House in New Mexico's 1st Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Melanie Stansbury won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New Mexico on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
2 minutes ago

Democratic Rep. Melanie Stansbury won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New Mexico on Wednesday. Bolstered by the support of labor unions, Stansbury's victory further solidifies control over an Albuquerque-based seat that has been held by Democrats since 2009. A former state lawmaker, Stansbury has advocated for reproductive rights and Democratic initiatives aimed at combating climate change. She has also sought more federal funding for infrastructure projects, particularly those that would help address water supply concerns in the arid West. Stansbury defeated Republican Steve Jones of Ruidoso. The Associated Press declared Stansbury the winner at 12:04 a.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Competitive Virginia races could play a critical role in the battle for Congress59m ago
The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Nancy Pelosi wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 11th...3m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Scott Peters wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 50th...3m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Tom Emmer wins reelection to U.S. House in Minnesota's 6th...5m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring