Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Mazie Hirono wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Hawaii

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii has been reelected to a third term Wednesday
By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii has been reelected to a third term Wednesday. The Democrat defeated Republican former state Rep. Bob McDermott. Hirono serves on the Senate armed services, judiciary and veterans affairs committees. She was first elected to the Senate in 2012. She previously represented Hawaii in the U.S. House and served as lieutenant governor and a state legislator. Hirono was born in Japan and immigrated to the U.S. with her mother and brother when she was in elementary school. Hirono is the first Asian American woman elected to the Senate. The Associated Press declared Hirono the winner at 12:00 a.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Melanie Stansbury wins reelection to U.S. House in New Mexico's...5m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Nancy Pelosi wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 11th...6m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Scott Peters wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 50th...6m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring