AP Race Call: Democrat Maxwell Frost wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 10th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago

Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday. Frost, the youngest member of the House, first won his seat in 2022 at the age of 25, becoming the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. The gun reform and social justice activist handily won a three-person primary earlier this year. Frost defeated Republican Willie Montague to win a second term representing the Orlando-area district. The Associated Press declared Frost the winner at 7:15 p.m. EST. LINK first member Gen Z: https://apnews.com/article/2022-midterm-elections-ron-desantis-legislature-st-petersburg-congress-d0797e4acae6536ba7e20cd1f5641627

