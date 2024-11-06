Breaking: The Latest: Trump wins North Carolina and GOP wins Senate control
AP Race Call: Democrat Maxine Waters wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 43rd Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Tuesday. She defeated Republican small business owner Steve Williams. The 86-year-old Waters, whose heavily Democratic 43rd District is anchored in Los Angeles, is known for her outspoken, sometimes blunt personality. She has been gaveled off the House floor for accusing Republican men of badgering women. She dismissed President Donald Trump and his allies as thugs and predicted his impeachment before he was sworn into office. The former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus first took office in 1991. The Associated Press declared Waters the winner at 11:53 p.m. EST.

