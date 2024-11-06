National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Marilyn Strickland wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington's 10th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Marilyn Strickland won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Washington on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago

Democratic Rep. Marilyn Strickland won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Washington on Wednesday. This will be Strickland's third term representing the 10th District, which includes the state capital of Olympia, Joint Base Lewis-McChord and eastern Tacoma, where she served two terms as mayor before being elected to Congress. She won the seat after the retirement of Democrat Denny Heck, who had held it since 2012. She's serving on the Armed Services and Transportation and Infrastructure committees. The Associated Press declared Strickland the winner at 4:47 p.m. EST.

