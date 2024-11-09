National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington's 3rd Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Washington state on Saturday, defeating Republican Joe Kent in a rematch of one of the closest races of 2022
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Democratic Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Washington state on Saturday, defeating Republican Joe Kent in a rematch of one of the closest races of 2022. Gluesenkamp Perez won the seat by just over 2,600 votes two years ago. Prior to her election, Gluesenkamp Perez ran an auto shop in a rural part of the district, which featured heavily in her campaign. The Republican-leaning district, which former President Donald Trump carried in 2020, includes the southwestern portion of the state and some Portland, Oregon, suburbs that spill into Washington state. The Associated Press declared Gluesenkamp Perez the winner at 6:36 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez wins reelection in Washington's closely watched 3rd...1h ago
Placeholder Image

AP

Why AP called Nevada’s presidential race for Trump
Placeholder Image

AP

Why AP called Wisconsin and the White House for Donald Trump
The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Jacky Rosen wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Nevada
AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Nevada
AP Race Call: Democrat Andrea Salinas wins reelection to U.S. House in Oregon's 6th...
Featured
Placeholder Image

John Spink

Turnout in Georgia reached new high of nearly 5.3M voters
Atlanta Beltline buys notorious Elleven45 Lounge as part of Buckhead expansion
Weekend Predictions: Falcons win, Georgia and Georgia Tech lose