AP Race Call: Democrat Luz Rivas wins election to U.S. House in California's 29th Congressional District

Democrat Luz Rivas won election to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Democrat Luz Rivas won election to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. She will replace Democrat Tony Cárdenas, who did not seek reelection. Rivas has been in the state Assembly since 2022. Before that, she served as a commissioner on the Board of Public Works for the City of Los Angeles. The district encompasses the north-central area of the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles and includes the cities of Van Nuys, Pacoima, Panorama City and parts of Sun Valley and North Hollywood. She defeated Republican Benito Bernal. The Associated Press declared Rivas the winner at 12:13 a.m. EST.

