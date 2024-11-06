Breaking: Flipped back: Trump recaptures Georgia four years after losing the battleground state
AP Race Call: Democrat Lou Correa wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 46th Congressional District

Democrat Lou Correa won election to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago

Democrat Lou Correa won election to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. Correa defeated Republican David Pan, who is a professor of German at the University of California, Irvine. Correa is a long-time incumbent who was elected to Congress in 2016 and sits on the House Judiciary Committee and the House Committee on Homeland Security. He previously served in California’s Legislature and on Orange County’s board of supervisors. The 46th Congressional District is reliably Democratic and covers central Orange County communities including the neighborhoods around Disneyland. The Associated Press declared Correa the winner at 2:51 a.m. EST.

