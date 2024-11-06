Breaking: Most polls in Georgia have closed; voters split equally over Harris and Trump, according to AP survey
National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Lois Frankel wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 22nd Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
7 minutes ago

Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday. The compact 22nd District is located along the Gulf Coast and falls entirely within Palm Beach County. Frankel, who was first elected to Congress in 2012, served seven terms in the Florida House of Representatives. Despite the strong Democratic lean of her district, Frankel's 2020 race ‚ which she won by 20 percentage points ‚ attracted wide interest because she faced a

Explorefar-right Republican candidate

. Her 2022 and 2024 challenger, Republican Dan Franzese, was less controversial. The Associated Press declared Frankel the winner at 7:26 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

A former Trump aide and a longtime congressman are likely to win in high-profile Georgia...
The Latest
AP Race Call: Republican Byron Donalds wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 19th...8m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Carlos Gimenez wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 28th...9m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Maria Elvira Salazar wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's...10m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring