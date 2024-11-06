Breaking: Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who charged Trump, is elected to a second term
AP Race Call: Democrat Lloyd Doggett wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 37th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago

Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. The 78-year-old Doggett has been in Congress since 1989. He was the first Democrat in Congress to call on President Joe Biden to withdraw from the campaign after the president's poor debate performance. But Doggett did not immediately rally behind Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee. He instead called for an open convention to consider other candidates. He later threw his support behind Harris. The Associated Press declared Doggett the winner at 8:24 p.m. EST.

