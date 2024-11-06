Breaking: Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who charged Trump, is elected to a second term
National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Lizzie Fletcher wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 7th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Lizzie Fletcher won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago

Democratic Rep. Lizzie Fletcher won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. She defeated Republican Caroline Kane of Cypress to secure a third term in office. An attorney from Houston, Fletcher said she was inspired to run for Congress after Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016. She is the first woman and first Democrat in 50 years to represent the 7th Congressional District, which includes the Greater Houston area in Harris County and a northern section of suburban Fort Bend County. The Associated Press declared Fletcher the winner at 8:37 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Robin Kelly wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 2nd...3m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Joe Wilson wins reelection to U.S. House in South Carolina's 2nd...4m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Tim Burchett wins reelection to U.S. House in Tennessee's 2nd...6m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring