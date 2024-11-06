National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Linda Sanchez wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 38th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Linda Sánchez won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Democratic Rep. Linda Sánchez won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. Sánchez defeated Republican Eric Ching, a councilman for the city of Walnut. Sánchez, a long-time incumbent, has served in Congress for more than two decades and sits on the House Committee on Ways and Means. The 38th Congressional District covers a cluster of communities in Los Angeles and Orange counties. Sánchez is a co-founder of the Congressional Labor Caucus and a former labor lawyer. The Associated Press declared Sánchez the winner at 3:46 a.m. EST.

