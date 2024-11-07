National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Laura Gillen wins election to U.S. House in New York's 4th Congressional District, beating incumbent Anthony D'Esposito

Democrat Laura Gillen won election to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Thursday, defeating Republican Rep. Anthony D'Esposito
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago

Democrat Laura Gillen won election to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Thursday, defeating Republican Rep. Anthony D'Esposito. Gillen is a former town supervisor who campaigned on supporting law enforcement and border security, an issue many Democrats blame for their losses in New York in 2022. She lost to D'Esposito by just over 3 percentage points last cycle. Gillen is one of several Democrats running against a New York Republican congressman in a district that Democrat Joe Biden carried in 2020. The district falls just outside the New York City borough of Queens. The Associated Press declared Gillen the winner at 12:39 p.m. EST.

