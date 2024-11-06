Breaking: Flipped back: Trump recaptures Georgia four years after losing the battleground state
National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Laura Friedman wins election to U.S. House in California's 30th Congressional District

Democrat Laura Friedman won election to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Democrat Laura Friedman won election to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. Friedman defeated Republican physician Alex Balekian. She will take the seat held by Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, who opted to run for a Senate seat in California. Friedman was elected to the California State Assembly in 2016 and was previously a city council member and mayor in Glendale. The 30th Congressional District covers a swath of Los Angeles County including Hollywood. The Associated Press declared Friedman the winner at 12:14 a.m. EST.

