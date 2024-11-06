Breaking: Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who charged Trump, is elected to a second term
National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat LaMonica McIver wins reelection to U.S. House in New Jersey's 10th Congressional District

Democrat LaMonica McIver won election to a U.S. House seat representing New Jersey on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago

Democrat LaMonica McIver won election to a U.S. House seat representing New Jersey on Tuesday. McIver defeated Republican Carmen Bucco and a handful of third-party candidates. The victory in the 10th Congressional District is her second in two months; she won a special election in September for the seat, which became vacant when Rep. Donald Payne Jr. died earlier this year. A former City Council president for the state's largest city of Newark, McIver was sworn in for the remainder of Payne's unfinished term recently. The Associated Press declared McIver the winner at 8:38 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Yvette Clarke wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 9th...7m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Morgan Griffith wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia's 9th...7m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Hakeem Jeffries wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 8th...8m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring