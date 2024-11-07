Breaking: Officials raid DeKalb home, arrest teen after deadly high school party shooting
AP Race Call: Democrat Kim Schrier wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington's 8th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Washington on Thursday
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago

Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Washington on Thursday. She defeated Republican Carmen Goers, who works in financial services. Schrier, a pediatrician, first won her seat in 2018, becoming the first Democrat to represent the district. Of the seven Washington state congressional districts that Democrat Joe Biden carried in 2020, the 8th district had the smallest margin. The district covers much of the middle of the state, from the eastern suburbs of Seattle to the Columbia River. The Associated Press declared Schrier the winner at 2:10 p.m. EST.

