Breaking: Republicans win U.S. Senate control
National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Julie Johnson wins election to U.S. House in Texas' 32nd Congressional District

Democrat Julie Johnson won election to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Democrat Julie Johnson won election to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. The trial attorney will be the first openly gay member of Congress from Texas. She served three terms as a state lawmaker, where she championed LGTBQ rights at the state Capitol. She has also said that women's health care would be a priority of hers in Congress and that she would vote to put abortion rights in federal law. She replaces Colin Allred, a Democrat who gave up the seat to run against U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. The Associated Press declared Johnson the winner at 11:01 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Abortion rights is creating expensive campaigns for high-stakes state Supreme Court seats
The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Laura Friedman wins election to U.S. House in California's 30th...2m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Luz Rivas wins election to U.S. House in California's 29th...3m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Jimmy Panetta wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 19th...5m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring