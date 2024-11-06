Breaking: Flipped back: Trump recaptures Georgia four years after losing the battleground state
AP Race Call: Democrat Judy Chu wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 28th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Judy Chu won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Democratic Rep. Judy Chu won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. Chu defeated Republican lawyer April Verlato, who is a city council member and former mayor in Arcadia. Chu was first elected to Congress in 2009. She serves on the House Ways and Means Committee and chairs the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus. Chu was previously a school board trustee and a city council member and mayor in Monterey Park. She also served in California's state Legislature. The 28th Congressional District covers a cluster of communities northeast of Los Angeles. The Associated Press declared Chu the winner at 12:48 a.m. EST.

