Breaking: Flipped back: Trump recaptures Georgia four years after losing the battleground state
National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Juan Vargas wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 52nd Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Juan Vargas won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
5 minutes ago

Democratic Rep. Juan Vargas won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. He defeated Republican business owner Justin Lee in the strongly Democratic 52nd District in San Diego County, which runs along the border with Mexico. Vargas entered the House in 2013. The lawyer and former state legislator serves on the Financial Services Committee. Raised on a California chicken ranch, one of 10 children of parents who immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico, he went on to graduate from Harvard Law School. He lists cross-border sewage pollution and climate change among his top issues. The Associated Press declared Vargas the winner at 3:02 a.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Republican Celeste Maloy wins reelection to U.S. House in Utah's 2nd...10m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Eric Swalwell wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 14th...11m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Darrell Issa wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 48th...13m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring