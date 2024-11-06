AP Race Call: Democrat Juan Vargas wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 52nd Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Juan Vargas won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. He defeated Republican business owner Justin Lee in the strongly Democratic 52nd District in San Diego County, which runs along the border with Mexico. Vargas entered the House in 2013. The lawyer and former state legislator serves on the Financial Services Committee. Raised on a California chicken ranch, one of 10 children of parents who immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico, he went on to graduate from Harvard Law School. He lists cross-border sewage pollution and climate change among his top issues. The Associated Press declared Vargas the winner at 3:02 a.m. EST.