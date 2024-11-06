Breaking: Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who charged Trump, is elected to a second term
AP Race Call: Democrat Joyce Beatty wins reelection to U.S. House in Ohio's 3rd Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Ohio on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
47 minutes ago

Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Ohio on Tuesday. Voters' decision to return Beatty to Washington for a seventh term was expected in the heavily Democratic 3rd Congressional District, which includes most of the capital city of Columbus. Beatty is a former state representative who served as the first female Democratic leader of the Ohio House. She is also past president of the Congressional Black Caucus. She defeated Republican Michael Young, a singer-songwriter, real estate developer and Air Force veteran. The Associated Press declared Beatty the winner at 8:26 p.m. EST.

